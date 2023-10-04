The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Fires Turn To Floods In Victoria, NSW Still Battling Blazes

Fires Turn To Floods In Victoria, NSW Still Battling Blazes

An out-of-control fire continues to burn in New South Wales’ Bega Valley, while cooler weather and heavy rainfall have reduced fire risk in Victoria, now bringing about flood warnings for the East Gippsland region.

The Bega Valley fire has reached 5,200ha in size and continues to burn near homes in the Cuttagee, Barragga Bay, Murrah, Bunga and Goalen Head areas, with residents advised to watch and act.

73 fires were burning across the state of New South Wales on Wednesday morning, with 18 yet to be contained. 

In Victoria, significant rainfall overnight has brought reprieve to the East of the state, where firefighters had been working to contain fires in Briagolong and Loch Sport.

Fire warnings turned into flood fears, with heavy rain helping to extinguish fires but bringing with it a risk of flash flooding, with another 60mm of rainfall projected for Wednesday. 

The SES received 528 requests for assistance after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across the state overnight, with eight watch and act flood warnings currently in place. 

Chicken Crimpy Voted Australia’s Favourite Shapes Flavour
NEXT STORY

Chicken Crimpy Voted Australia’s Favourite Shapes Flavour

Advertisement

Related Articles

Chicken Crimpy Voted Australia’s Favourite Shapes Flavour

Chicken Crimpy Voted Australia’s Favourite Shapes Flavour

The race for Australia’s favourite shapes flavour came down to a nail-biting final, with Chicken Crimpy taking out the win over Barbecue.
Only Murders In The Building Renewed For Season 4

Only Murders In The Building Renewed For Season 4

Just as the final episode of Only Murders In The Building season three airs, Hulu & Disney+ announced that the mystery comedy series will be renewed for a fourth season.
At Least 21 Dead After Italian Bus Crashes Off Overpass Near Venice

At Least 21 Dead After Italian Bus Crashes Off Overpass Near Venice

At least 21 people have died and 18 injured after a bus carrying tourists crashed off an overpass in the Italian district of Mestre, just outside of Venice.
Australian Tennis Player Marc Polmans Disqualified For Hitting Umpire With Ball

Australian Tennis Player Marc Polmans Disqualified For Hitting Umpire With Ball

Australian Marc Polmans has been disqualified after hitting the umpire with the ball during his qualifying match for the ATP Tour 1000 Shanghai Masters.
First-Ever KFC Nightclub Is Opening In Sydney

First-Ever KFC Nightclub Is Opening In Sydney

In what could be the most perfect pairing, KFC is opening its first-ever nightclub in a secret location for one night only.