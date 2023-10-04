Fires Turn To Floods In Victoria, NSW Still Battling Blazes

The Bega Valley fire has reached 5,200ha in size and continues to burn near homes in the Cuttagee, Barragga Bay, Murrah, Bunga and Goalen Head areas, with residents advised to watch and act.

73 fires were burning across the state of New South Wales on Wednesday morning, with 18 yet to be contained.

In Victoria, significant rainfall overnight has brought reprieve to the East of the state, where firefighters had been working to contain fires in Briagolong and Loch Sport.

Fire warnings turned into flood fears, with heavy rain helping to extinguish fires but bringing with it a risk of flash flooding, with another 60mm of rainfall projected for Wednesday.

The SES received 528 requests for assistance after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across the state overnight, with eight watch and act flood warnings currently in place.