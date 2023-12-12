Fireman Goes Above And Beyond By Driving An Hour To Return Woman’s Handbag Lost At A Christmas Party

The video posted to TikTok, garnering over 1.3 million views, shows the fighter approaching the door and asking, “I’ve got your bag, are you Georgia?”

Posted by Bows Boutique, the retail outlet explained that one of its team members lost the bag while out for the work Christmas party.

Georgia said that it was her bag and that she had been “crying her eyes out” after she had lost it.

He told her that he found the bag at a petrol station and explained that he had an ex-partner who lost a bag on a night out and was stressed, so he thought he would drop it off immediately.

Georgia repeatedly offered to give the fireman, later identified as Nyma, money for returning the bag but he refused.

“Just pay it forward. Just do something nice for the next person,” he said in the video.

“I'm a firefighter, I don't need money for doing a good deed.”

Bows Boutique said in the caption, “It’s safe to say he was the hero and we are all at Bows so grateful for making our girl so happy, how amazing is this to do and a huge THANK YOU!”

The comment section was flooded with accolades and commendations for Nyma’s kind action.

“This is a mate of mine. This is him all over, such a caring man,” a friend of Nyma said.

“That brings back how kind humanity can be,” one person commented, while another added, “I wish all human beings were like him, his parents must be so glad to have such a lovely boy like him.”