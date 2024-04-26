Firefighters Rescue Puppy From Popular Bunnings Chair

The popular chair design sees tightly woven strands of plastic around an egg-shaped metal frame with a hole at the bottom, typically hidden by a pillow.

And it was a 14-week-old husky puppy, Ace, that ended up getting caught in the hole of that chair.

Firefighters were called to the Queanbeyan home to free the puppy from the chair, which required the crew to use “hydraulic cutting tools” to cut the metal and plastic.

"Still curious, the puppy was quick to assess the crew’s rescue equipment [afterwards]," Fire NSW posted to X.