Firefighters Cut Through Over A Metre Of Concrete To Release Trapped Customer From Jewellery Store

Getting trapped in a confined space is not a fun time. Whether it's an elevator, closet, or even a simple zipper on a jacket refusing to budge, that feeling of never getting free can be horrible. The claustrophobia, the uncertainty, and the mind-numbing boredom, it's enough to push anyone over the edge.

One poor jewellery customer in New York experienced the hell of being trapped in a small space when they accidentally got locked in a safe room.

The 23-year-old man was locked inside the room overnight, it is believed he was checking his safety deposit box at the time.

The fire department attempted to secure his release by cutting through 30 inches (76 centimetres) of concrete, but after ten long hours, they reached a barrier of metal plating. While they could have used blow torches to cut through it, the resulting toxic smoke and fumes would have posed a danger to the man trapped in the confined space.

Fortunately, the automatic lock was released the next day at 6:15, liberating the distressed man.

As firefighters told ABC News "[The room] was closed by the people that own the vault. Once the door is closed after 7 p.m. it locks automatically. It's on a timer mechanism. It does not reopen until a certain time passes."

Might be time for this guy to start collect something else other than jewelry, maybe some low-cost beads that don't need to be stored in a safe room.