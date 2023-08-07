The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Fire Ants March On As Battle Over Funding Stifles Eradication

Fire Ants March On As Battle Over Funding Stifles Eradication

Confidential documents obtained by the Invasive Species Council reveal that a million dollar brawl over funding is threatening efforts to contain fire ants to Queensland.

The ants are now threatening to spill over to New South Wales, which for more than twenty years has fended off the invaders, the result could be catastrophic to livestock, lifestyle and livelihoods. 

First detected in Brisbane in 2001, fire ants can be lethal to wildlife, domestic animals, and even humans. 

Named for the burning sensation their bites cause on human skin, fire ants are capable of blinding domestic pets by biting their eyes and are known for eating baby birds and small marsupials. 

Overseas, fire ants have killed at least 85 people in the United States, many dying from anaphylactic reactions. 

Fire ants have already caused the closure of some parks and beaches on the Gold Coast, with the potential for escalation if the population grows.

Outbreaks have been restricted to Queensland so far, but now the ants seem to be on the move. Last month, a nest detected just 5 kilometres north of the New South Wales border at Tallebudgera. 

If the fire ants spread out of control, it would cost the economy an estimated $2 billion a year, with more than 50 different Australian crops at risk. 

Calls are growing for additional funding, as a 10-year, $400 million dollar eradication plan agreed to in 2017, is now considered insufficient.

The federal government intends to bring forward four years of funding in an attempt to combat the issue.

Queensland Auditor-General, however, says the federal government’s funding comes from a plan that is inadequate. They have recommended $593 million be spent over the next 4 years - almost $200 million more than the original $400 million 10-year plan.

The Invasive Species Council is now concerned that any further bureaucratic delay between the states and the federal government will result in the funds being tied up, with no actual money flowing for 6-12 months.

Newspoll Shows Support For Voice To Parliament Has Dipped Below 50% In All States
NEXT STORY

Newspoll Shows Support For Voice To Parliament Has Dipped Below 50% In All States

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Newspoll Shows Support For Voice To Parliament Has Dipped Below 50% In All States

    Newspoll Shows Support For Voice To Parliament Has Dipped Below 50% In All States

    The Voice To Parliament has been hit by another blow with support for the referendum proposal sliding below 50% in all states and territories, according to the latest Newspoll published in The Australian.
    Joint Statement On National Fire Ant Eradication Plan From Ministers Murray Watt & Mark Furner

    Joint Statement On National Fire Ant Eradication Plan From Ministers Murray Watt & Mark Furner

    Joint Statement On National Fire Ant Eradication Plan From Ministers Murray Watt & Mark Furner
    Woman Gets “Wake Up With Makeup” Procedure So Partner Will Never See Her Fresh Faced

    Woman Gets “Wake Up With Makeup” Procedure So Partner Will Never See Her Fresh Faced

    A woman has divided beauty lovers after undergoing a BB glow treatment that supposedly gives the illusion of permanent makeup.
    Bear Escapes From Iraqi Plane At Dubai Airport

    Bear Escapes From Iraqi Plane At Dubai Airport

    A flight headed for Baghdad was delayed after a bear managed to escape its crate in the cargo hold of the plane.
    Monster Hunters Urged To Participate In The Biggest Search For Nessie In Over 50 Years

    Monster Hunters Urged To Participate In The Biggest Search For Nessie In Over 50 Years

    Despite the fact that it’s 2023 and every picture of the Loch Ness monster looks like it was taken with the first ever camera, experts are keen to take to the waters to try and catch a glimpse of the elusive beast.