Fire Ants March On As Battle Over Funding Stifles Eradication

The ants are now threatening to spill over to New South Wales, which for more than twenty years has fended off the invaders, the result could be catastrophic to livestock, lifestyle and livelihoods.

First detected in Brisbane in 2001, fire ants can be lethal to wildlife, domestic animals, and even humans.

Named for the burning sensation their bites cause on human skin, fire ants are capable of blinding domestic pets by biting their eyes and are known for eating baby birds and small marsupials.

Overseas, fire ants have killed at least 85 people in the United States, many dying from anaphylactic reactions.

Fire ants have already caused the closure of some parks and beaches on the Gold Coast, with the potential for escalation if the population grows.

Outbreaks have been restricted to Queensland so far, but now the ants seem to be on the move. Last month, a nest detected just 5 kilometres north of the New South Wales border at Tallebudgera.

If the fire ants spread out of control, it would cost the economy an estimated $2 billion a year, with more than 50 different Australian crops at risk.

Calls are growing for additional funding, as a 10-year, $400 million dollar eradication plan agreed to in 2017, is now considered insufficient.

The federal government intends to bring forward four years of funding in an attempt to combat the issue.

Queensland Auditor-General, however, says the federal government’s funding comes from a plan that is inadequate. They have recommended $593 million be spent over the next 4 years - almost $200 million more than the original $400 million 10-year plan.

The Invasive Species Council is now concerned that any further bureaucratic delay between the states and the federal government will result in the funds being tied up, with no actual money flowing for 6-12 months.