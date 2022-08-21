The Project

Finnish Women Posting Dancing Videos In Solidarity With Nation's PM After Dancegate Scandal

You've got to fight for your Prime Minister's right to party.

Women in Finland are posting videos of themselves dancing and enjoying themselves in solidarity with their Prime Minister Sanna Marin, after her behaviour was criticised following two videos of her dancing and singing with friends were leaked.

According to The Guardian, critics have raised questions about drug use at the party and the prime minister's personal and political judgement.

The prime minister rejected rumours of drug use at the party and has taken a drug test with the results to be made public.

She defended herself by saying she did nothing but "dance, sing, hug my friends and drink alcohol".

"I hope that in 2022 it's accepted that even decision-makers dance, sing and go to parties," Marin, 36, said.

In response, hundreds of women posted their videos of dancing and drinking and were supportive of her.

Anu Koivunen, a gender studies professor at the Finland's University of Turku, said she didn't think gender was a decisive factor in the uproar over the leaked video.

The partying itself was not a big issue, but the fact that the video leaked could be viewed as a judgment lapse by the prime minister regarding the people she surrounded herself with.

"That she didn't restrain herself in company where she cannot trust everyone in the room," Koivonen said. "I think that's the main issue at the moment."

She is not the first nor will she be the last politician to enjoy a party; who could forget Boris Johnson's 'Partygate', only unlike Sanna, he was in serious breach of Covid-19 restrictions and was forced to apologise to Queen Elizabeth after it emerged staff had partied in Downing Street on the eve of her husband Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.

Or who could overlook Donald Trump's seemingly never-ending list of Scandals, not least his dancing to the Village Peoples YMCA during his campaign rallies?

Meanwhile, here in Australia, the fallout from ex-prime minister and ukulele player Scott Morrison's secret self-appointments into five different ministries continues to unfold.

It's hard to take this "scandal" seriously.

I Nutbush in solidarity with Sanna Marin.

