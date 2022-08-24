Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin Apolgises After Photo Of Two Women Kissing At Her Residence Leaks

"The picture is inappropriate and should not have been taken," Marin said during a press conference on Tuesday in Helsinki with President Sauli Niinistö.

The photograph shows two women kissing while covering their naked breasts with a sign with "Finland" inscribed on it.

Videos published last week showing Marin dancing with friends at a private event led to questions about whether she had taken drugs.

Kimmo Kautio on Twitter: "Tänään tuli Seiskalta ulos Sabina Särkän ja Sanna Marinin kiehnäysvideo. Tällaista kuvastoa löytyi vielä hetki sitten Sabina Särkän TikTokista päiväyksellä 10.7. Näyttäis valtioneuvoston grafiikkaseinä päässeen arvokkaampaan käyttöön...🤔 #jauhojengi #kesärata22 https://t.co/oMBJ0rpWFQ" / Twitter

She rejected all the allegations and underwent a test, which turned up negative on Monday.

Asked at the press conference whether national security could have been compromised during the night in question, Niinistö said: "I don't believe that anything out of the ordinary happened that night."