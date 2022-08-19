The Project

Finland PM, Sanna Marin, Under Fire For Partying, Will Take Drug Test

Finnish PM Sanna Marin has come under fire again for partying, with the 36-year-old criticised for ‘inappropriate behaviour’ as the PM danced with friends at a private party.

Finland’s youngest prime minister, Sanna Marin, has come under fire again for partying.

The PM was in hot water in December, when she attended an event and was dancing after she was a close contact with COVID-19, though the PM was unaware of her exposure. 

Now, the PM’s dancing has seen her the centre of another barrage of criticism after the tabloid Iltalehti compiled several since-deleted Instagram clips showing Marin enthusiastically dancing and drinking with friends, apparently in a private apartment.

Marin on Thursday acknowledged the footage was of her and indeed genuine.

However, she stated it was filmed “a few weeks ago”, and she is upset the clips were leaked as she thought it would remain private.

Marin was seen partying with two well-known TV and radio hosts, a social media influencer, a YouTuber, a stylist, the singer Alma and an MP from Marin’s Social Democratic party.

“I spent the evening with my friends, partied, even in a rowdy way, danced and sang,” she said.

“I myself have not used drugs, nor anything other than alcohol,” she said. 

“Nor have I been in such a situation that I would have seen or known others [using drugs]. I was dancing, singing, partying … hugging my friends, doing totally legal things.”

She said she had nothing “to conceal or hide” and was determined to continue to be “the same person as I have been until now … I have free time that I spend with my friends. I’m pretty sure that’s the same as many people my age”.

