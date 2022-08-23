The Project

Finland PM Releases Drug Test Results Following Outrage Over Her Partying Videos

A drug test taken by Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin following criticism of video images of her dancing at a party has come back negative, the government says.

Marin said she had undergone a drugs test on Friday amid mounting criticism after videos emerged of her dancing with her friends at a private party in her free time.

One of the videos had fuelled rumours about how drugs might have been involved at the party about two weeks ago.

The 36-year-old Marin has repeatedly said that she has had never used drugs, explaining that when partying with her friends she only drank alcohol.

The video images have divided the country, unleashing a debate about Marin's appearances in public.

But the prime minister emphasised her right to spend her free time in the same way others her age do.

