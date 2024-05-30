Financially-Stricken Melbourne Rebels To Be Axed From Super Rugby Pacific Competition

RA chief executive Phil Waugh and chairman Daniel Herbert flew to Melbourne to deliver the devastating blow for the financially-stricken club.

Melbourne has been in voluntary administration since January, with debts owed to creditors exceeding $23 million, including an $11.5 million debt to the tax office.

RA cut staff and took over player and coaching payments for the season, with the Rebels handing over their competition licence.

A private consortium put forward a plan to fund the club until 2030, which was supported by the administrator but RA and the ATO voted against the deal at the creditors' meeting.

It was contingent on RA handing back the licence, but the governing body opted to cut the club, saying it didn't demonstrate sufficient financial viability.

In a statement on Thursday, RA said the consortium's projections for revenue growth and cost savings were "overly optimistic" and required additional funding from the head office.

"Given the lack of detail made available to RA, the lack of transparency and the significant doubts over the consortium's proposed financial model, RA has determined that there is an unacceptable level of risk associated with entering into a Participation Agreement with this Consortium for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season," RA said.

"RA does not take this decision lightly, however it must act in the best interests of the game and its stakeholders, and to provide certainty for the Rebels' players and staff, and all Super Rugby clubs in planning for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season."

He said RA and the Rugby Union Players Association were working on relocating the men's players to other Australian clubs for next season.

A decision on the women's Rebels team would be made later in the year.

