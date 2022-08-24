The Project

Financial Stress Linked To Poor Mental Health, New Australian Study Shows

New research has found that Australians facing financial troubles are twice as likely to have mental health issues than others.

Beyond Blue said the findings support anecdotal evidence money struggles can lead to stress, diagnosable mental health conditions and suicidal thoughts.

"Financial wellbeing and mental health are influenced by social inequality, financial literacy, relationships, shame and stigma about both money and mental health, work-status, physical and psychological health, and financial and mental health literacy," Beyond Blue chief executive Georgie Harman said.

"Our life experience means we all respond differently to financial and mental health challenges and there will always be issues outside of our control that impact our finances – just ask many renters and mortgage holders."

Young adults, women, Indigenous people and small business owners are the most likely to experience financial hardship and poor mental health. The research looked at data from the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia Survey from 2014 to 2019.

Across those five years, 14 per cent of Australian adults experienced financial hardship and mental health symptoms at any time, backing the finding that money problems could lead to issues with mental health. The report was commissioned by Beyond Blue and corporate regulator ASIC, with ASIC Commissioner Sean Hughes saying the regulator plans to draw on the data to inform its consumer messaging.

He said they add to understanding the intersection between financial well-being, mental health, and their close and complex relationship.

If this story has raised concerns for you or anyone you know, call Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

With AAP.

