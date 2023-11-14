The Project

Film Fan Explains How To Watch Every Film In The Pixar Cinematic Universe In Timeline Order

A pop culture enthusiast has laid out the optimal viewing order for Pixar films, dividing Disney fans in the process.

Content creator Berkan Dincer laid out the timeline in a video posted on social media, claiming “it is the only order we will watch Pixar films in this house, under this roof.”

Dincer starts with the timeline with The Good Dinosaur and Brave, before the timeline jumps to the 1950’s with Luca, followed by the Incredibles and The Incredibles 2. 

The timeline continues with the films that take place in the 1990’s; Lightyear, Toy Story and Toy Story 2. 

Dincer then continues listing the order of films set in the 2000’s, passionately justifying the placement of each film. 

“Ratatouille takes place in 2007, anyone who tries to tell you it takes place in the ‘50s, ‘60s or ‘70s, they are wrong, it is confirmed 2007,” he declares. 

The timeline continues listing off more Pixar favourites, even jumping from the human world to the Cars universe and the Monsters world, and eventually ending with Elemental.

Clocking up over 14 million views on TikTok, the video has divided Disney fans who disagree with the placements. 

“Slight issue here, if you watch deleted scenes from Toy Story 2, the characters from bugs life are in the scene,” pointed out one viewer. 

“why the hell did you place cars before wall-e would it not make far more sense to reverse the order,” questioned another disgruntled Disney fan. 

Others were in full support of the timeline, eager to try rewatching their favourite films in Dincer’s recommended order. 

@bigscreenberkanTHE PIXAR TIMELINE 🤯♬ original sound - Big Screen Berkan
