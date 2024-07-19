The Project

Film Adaptation Of Action Drama Show ‘24’ In The Works

Action drama 24 is reportedly getting a film adaptation.

The classic TV series, which ran over between 2001 and 2014 and starred Kiefer Sutherland as counter-terrorism federal agent Jack Bauer, covers 24 hours in real time over each season.

According to Variety, 20th Century Studios is working on a big-screen adaptation, and the project is "in early development".

Plot details are being kept under wraps, and it's not known if Sutherland will return for the film.

As well as eight 24-episode seasons and the ninth and final series, which had 12 episodes, 24's run also included a TV film, Redemption, in 2008.

The show was nominated for 68 Emmy Awards during its run and earned 20 wins including Outstanding Drama Series and a Lead Actor prize for Sutherland in 2006.

Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer in June teased the possibility of a blockbuster film for 24.

Appearing on MSNBC, he said: "Imagine has always played in that zone where there is that high probability chance that it will be successful in movie theatres.

"It's great for us because we've built, over 30 years, over 100 different products and brands, whether it's Backdraft, which I'm now going to do today with Glen Powell, or whether it's 24, a movie that we're going to do in a very interesting way with Disney and Fox."

Grazer pointed out that Hollywood is looking towards "already established" IP with "a high level of awareness", meaning classic properties from the late 1990s and the 2000s are "very important" to studios.

"These formats of the late 90s and the 2000s have become very important because the streamers or studios are very, right now, even more of risk-averse."

With AAP.

