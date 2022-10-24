Filipino Students Create ‘Anti-Cheating Hats’ To Wear During Exams

A tutor at Bicol University College of Engineering in the Philippines gave her students the task of designing their own hats to prevent themselves from peeping at other students' answers during their exams.

The students took the assignment extremely seriously, creating homemade contraptions out of egg cartons, cardboard, paper and other recycled material.

Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a professor of mechanical engineering at the university, told the BBC the idea had been "really effective".

Prof Mandane-Ortiz explained that many of the engineers-in-training were excited with the idea, rushing to find anything around the room to make something creative.

“I really love and [I’m] proud of my students because their engineering midterm exams can be pressuring and stressful, yet they managed to add some colour and fun,” Ortiz wrote in a post on Facebook.

“Thank you very much, students. You make me proud.”