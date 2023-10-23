Fighting Intensifies As Israel Prepares For A Ground Invasion

The Israeli military claims it hit 320 military targets overnight, while Gaza health officials claim 266 Palestinians, including 117 children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours.

Raids on the Jalazone refugee camp in the occupied West Bank also reportedly resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians.

Speaking with ABC Radio Melbourne, IDF spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathon Conricus, claimed a ground invasion would be inevitable unless Hamas “surrenders unconditionally”.

A second aid convoy crossed the Rafah border crossing, with 14 trucks arriving in Gaza on Sunday with aid provided by the United Nations and the Egyptian Red Crescent.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths called the arrival a “small glimmer of hope for the millions of people in dire need of humanitarian aid” but insists more is needed.

The 14 trucks join the twenty that crossed the border into Gaza on Saturday, where UN officials claim at least 100 trucks per day would be required to meet needs.

The UN has also announced that so far, 29 of their workers have died in the conflict, half of which were teachers.

Fears of the war escalating have been raised after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited IDF troops stationed near the Lebanon border on Sunday.

Netanyahu reportedly told the troops that should Hezbollah enter the war, it will “make the mistake of its life”.

“We will cripple it with a force it cannot even imagine and the consequences for it and the Lebanese state are devastating," he said.

Following the meeting, the Israeli military claimed on Monday to have destroyed two Hezbollah cells.

The IDF also released a statement saying it “expresses sorrow” after injuring Egyptian border guards, accidentally hitting their position near the border with the Gaza strip.