Fight Breaks Out Between Group Of Women At Disneyland

In the footage, three women can be seen punching and hitting a woman on the ground.

One woman is seen still pushing her pram during the attack, while other small children stand by and watch on.

Other onlookers attempted to break up the fray, one woman even yelling “leave her alone”.

The incident took place near the Pixar Pier attraction at the Disneyland California Adventure on April 23.

Anaheim Police were called to the scene, though no arrests were made.

According to Disneyland officials, the guest who started the altercation was removed from the Resort.

The cause of the fight remains unclear.