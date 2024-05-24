Fifth Grade Student Raises Money To Pay Off His Classmate’s Lunch Debt

11-year-old Daken Kramer was presented the cheque to his school at the end-of-school celebrations and was able to pay off the school’s entire lunch debt. His mother, Vanessa Kramer, says donations just started pouring and never stopped.

"We were going to be happy with $200, and it just kept creeping up," she said. Once the story gained national attention, donations started pouring in from all over the country.

"To have people in other states that don't even live in Missouri donate, and the amounts we saw were phenomenal. We had people donating $50, $100. We had a $1,000 donation," Vanessa Kramer shared. “He decided that he wanted to leave a legacy here at Thomas Ultican, which is what we teach our kids,” his teacher Kristi Haley told KMBC.

In honour of the fifth grader, Kramer’s teachers announced that they would be starting an annual award in his name.

“We want to start teaching the fifth graders from day one next year what your legacy is going to be, and hopefully, we can continue this kindness.,” Haley said. Speaking on his efforts, Daken Kramer simply said, "I just wanted to help my school out.”