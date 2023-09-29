The Project

Fifth Function Affected By Gastro Outbreak At Popular Melbourne Venue

Four weddings and one medical conference have been affected by a gastro outbreak at The Park event space in Albert Park, with 230 people now fallen ill.

An initial outbreak took place on September 13 at a conference dinner for the Australian and New Zealand Burns Association, resulting in over 80 diners falling ill. 

Three days later, the first of four weddings was impacted, with another 80 people affected. 

Following the second outbreak, the venue was deep cleaned, and investigations began into the cause of the illness, but the venue remained open and operational. 

Since then, another three weddings have been struck by the food-borne illness norovirus. 

As of Thursday evening, 233 people had been confirmed to have the illness, with the function space announcing it would close for a fortnight “out of an abundance of caution”. 

The source of the outbreak is still being investigated, with The Park closing voluntarily, not at the Health Department’s request. 

