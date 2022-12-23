The Project

FIFA To Investigate How ‘Salt Bae’ Ended Up With The World Cup Trophy

Chef and influencer Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gökçe, sparked controversy after making his way onto the pitch and holding the trophy after the World Cup Final.

FIFA has now launched an investigation as to why Salt Bae was allowed onto the pitch to join in the celebrations.

The chef, who owns a string of Nusr-Et restaurants in places such as New York, Dubai and London, has become a favourite of footballers and officials over the years with his flamboyant salt garnishing of steak.

But his close ties to the footballing world are being questioned after he was photographed holding, kissing and pretending to sprinkle salt - his signature move - over the World Cup in Qatar.

Protocol dictates only World Cup winners and certain FIFA officials are allowed to touch the trophy.

FIFA has released a statement saying the governing body of the sport will investigate how Gökçe and other influencers were able to access the pitch and players.

“The appropriate internal action will be taken,” it said.

Gianni Infantino, the head of FIFA, has featured in posts with Salt Bae on multiple occasions.

A 2021 video showed Infantino at Gökçe’s Dubai restaurant, calling him a “legend”.

“Mr Nusrat, number one, the best of the best, unforgettable evening in Dubai,” he said.

Farting Baby Steals The Limelight On BBC Breakfast Show

