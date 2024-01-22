FIFA President Gianni Infantino Says Teams Need To Forfeit Matches If Fans Commit Racist Abuse

It comes after Milan players walked off the pitch in their match against Udinese in the Serie A last week, after French goalkeeper Mike Maignan complained of monkey noises from the fans behind him.

The same day, Coventry player Kasey Palmer also reported racist abuse during his team’s match against Sheffield United, with the referees stopping play to talk to the managers.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said action against racist fans must go further than the current “Three-step” program in place, calling for guilty teams to forfeit the match.

“We have to implement an automatic forfeit for the team whose fans have committed racism and caused the match to be abandoned, as well as worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for racists,” Infantino said.

“The events that took place in Udine and Sheffield on Saturday are totally abhorrent and completely unacceptable. The players affected by Saturday’s events have my undivided support. Fifa and football show full solidarity with victims of racism and any form of discrimination.

“Once and for all: No to racism! No to any form of discrimination!

“We need ALL the relevant stakeholders to take action, starting with education in schools so that future generations understand that this is not part of football or society.”