FIFA Blasted After World Cup Players Banned From Wearing LGBTQIA+ Armbands

The OneLove armband is a symbol of solidarity and respect for the LGBTQIA+ community, however, players of the Qatar World Cup will now no longer be able to wear the armband.

A joint statement was released from several European nations – England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland – who had agreed to wear OneLove armbands ahead of Fifa disallowing the bands.

The nations state they had written to Fifa in September informing them about the OneLove armband but did not receive a response.

Their statement clarified, 'Fifa has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,'

Fifa refers to their rules, which states team equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images, and during Fifa Final Competitions, the captain of each team "must wear the captain's armband provided by FIFA".

'As national federations, we can't put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in Fifa World Cup games.' their statement said.

In light of the news, Adelaide United's Josh Cavallo one of the few players in the sport who are openly gay, condemned FIFA's refusal to allow the armbands.

On social media he said: "FIFA you have lost my respect. All the work we're doing to make football more inclusive you have shown that football isn't a place for everyone."

https://twitter.com/JoshuaCavallo/status/1594458516848226304?cxt=HHwWgMCtndjk06AsAAAA

In response to the fallout, Fifa's "No Discrimination" campaign, which had been due to start from the quarter-finals, has been brought forward.

Captains will now be permitted to wear a No Discrimination armband for the duration of the tournament.

During England's first World Cup game, England captain, Harry Kane, wore the Fifa armband as England began their World Cup campaign with a 6-2 win over Iran.

Attacking midfielder Jack Grealish scored for England in the win against Iran and told ITV it was "a bit stupid" that Kane could not wear the OneLove armband.

He added: "We are with them [LGBTQ+ community], we wish they were here with us."