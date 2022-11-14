Fertility Doctor Reveals Cutting Back On Coffee Can Increase Your Chances of Pregnancy In Your 30s

A fertility doctor has revealed the different ways to help hopeful parents increase their chances of contraception when they are over 30.

Dr Michael Eisenberg, the medical advisor for Twoplus Fertility, revealed his top tips for both men and women to help increase fertility in your 30s.

Dr Eisenberg explained a woman's fertility can decline over time, but also, male factors can play a large role in a couple's ability to conceive.

"Women are born with a set number of eggs, which decreases as they age, and the quality of these eggs also declines with time," he told FEMAIL.

"The average man now carries around half as much sperm compared to 40 years ago, and most sperm don't naturally make it very far into the female reproductive tract."

So, Dr Eisenberg has revealed the lifestyle tweaks that can help couples over 30 improve their chance of pregnancy.

Altering your diet is an important part of pregnancy Dr Eisenberg said, as it's an important part of preparing your body to have a baby.

"Consuming a healthy diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables, complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats is the best way to prepare your body to conceive," he explained.

"This is essential for both men and women as minerals such as zinc have been proved to improve sperm quality, whilst eating carrots help to prevent women from anaemia during pregnancy."

Staying with diet, Dr Eisenberg also advises women to reduce their levels of caffeine, as high levels have been linked to reduced levels of oestrogen, which can prevent ovulation and reduce your chances of conceiving.

Finally, Dr Eisenberg noted the many things to majorly avoid when it comes to pregnancy, such as never smoking or eating sushi.

Women were also advised to steer clear of drinking more than two alcoholic drinks a day, as alcohol changes the levels of oestrogen in the body, and can reduce the number of eggs remaining.