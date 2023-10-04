Feros Care Statement Regarding Byron Bay Site

Whilst Feros Care welcomes government support to find a solution to the ongoing dispute over the closure of Feros Village Byron Bay, the Expression of Interest (EOI) process by the NSW Department of Planning & Environment (Crown Lands) in no way ensures the eight residents who are refusing to leave will be able to stay should an alternate operator for the site be found.

In determining the future of the Byron Bay Marvell Street site, Crown Land’s EOI process seeks a provider for the site’s reserve purpose, namely seniors' accommodation, and not necessarily a government-funded aged care facility.

Feros Care has repeatedly asserted to government authorities that the reason for the closure is the facility in Byron Bay, which was built as a low-care hostel, is unsuitable and unsafe to remain as a government-funded residential aged care facility.

We will review the Expression of Interest though our position remains unchanged, that the site in its current form is not suitable for government-funded residential aged care due to our obligations under the Aged Care Act, and the planning and zoning constraints. Feros Care remains concerned for the expectations and wellbeing of the remaining eight residents who are clinically at risk and are refusing to be re-homed in government-approved facilities. Despite this

Feros Care has received regular assurances from the government regulator ACQSC that we are handling the closure appropriately and safely.

Byron Bay deserves a future where much-needed seniors accommodation in the region is prioritised. Feros Care remains committed to working collaboratively to support a guaranteed solution for the affordable housing crisis for seniors in the region.

Feros Care continues to invest in aged care in the region, through our Bangalow Residential Aged Care Facility and the organisation’s significant community care program. As a charity, Feros Care provides care and services to more than 35,000 people each day.