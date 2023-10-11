Female Frogs Fake Death To Avoid Unwanted Male Attention

Well, when trying to avoid unwanted male advances or attention, people might fake a phone call, make an excuse to go to the bathroom, or put some headphones in.

But now, researchers have discovered a new technique employed by female frogs who, it turns out, take much more drastic action to avoid male frogs who are far too forward: they fake their own death.

Researchers made the froggy findings while studying the mating behaviour of European common frogs, with researcher Dr Carolin Dittrich saying “[I]t was previously thought that females were unable to choose or defend themselves against this male coercion”.

Turns out the best defence is just to play dead; with 33% of females studied using the technique to shake off a creepy Kermit.

Sure it’s not easy being green, but who knew things were so serious that female frogs were forced to fake a heart attack just to make sure potential male suitors got the message!

Turns out this frog-fakery – known as tonic immobility – was actually first observed as far back as 1758, but then never mentioned again.

Perhaps, having come up with the perfect defence mechanism, female frogs were keen to keep their technique on the down-low?

Anyway, next time you’re struggling with unwanted advances from someone who just isn’t getting the message, try following the example set by our green cousins.

Sure it’s a little dramatic, but if it works it works. Plus, the paramedics might even drop you off home on the way.