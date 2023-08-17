The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Federation Square Live Site Cancelled For The Rest Of The World Cup

Federation Square Live Site Cancelled For The Rest Of The World Cup

Federation Square will no longer be a live site for fans to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup after fans stormed through barriers and set off flares during the Matildas’ semi-final defeat to England.

A Victorian government spokesperson told The Age the ban was due to “disappointing behaviour by a small group of people”.

“During the Women’s World Cup Federation Square has hosted 140,000 people – and there have been many memorable scenes with thousands throwing their support behind the Matildas.”

Thousands packed the live site to cheer on Australia, but the experience was dampened by some unruly characters in the crowd.

Police were constantly trying to ensure fans’ safety, but the spectators breached temporary fences multiple times, leading to the decision to abandon the venue as a live site.

More than 50 flares were set off with some thrown into the crowd.

Federation Square Management have confirmed they can no longer offer their venue as a live site due to safety concerns.

Victoria Police expressed disappointment in the crowd’s behaviour, singling out a young group of ‘mainly male youths’ in what proved to be a very ‘challenging night’.

"Overall, it was a challenging night for our members out at Federation Square, where we saw a large, rowdy group of mainly male youths, part of the active supporter groups, discharge and throw a significant number of flares," a Victoria police spokeswoman said.

Police fined four males between 16 and 23.

Fans were expected to gather at Federation Square again on Saturday for the Matildas match against Sweden in a battle to see who will take third place in the World Cup. The Melbourne live site will now be at AAMI Park.

Thousands Of Protestors March Outside National Labor Conference In Brisbane
NEXT STORY

Thousands Of Protestors March Outside National Labor Conference In Brisbane

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Thousands Of Protestors March Outside National Labor Conference In Brisbane

    Thousands Of Protestors March Outside National Labor Conference In Brisbane

    Labor’s first national conference since forming government has begun with thousands of the protestors swarming the event in Brisbane.
    Unemployment Rate Rises To 3.7%

    Unemployment Rate Rises To 3.7%

    Australia’s unemployment rate has increased to 3.7 per cent for July, up from 3.5 per cent in June.
    Bob Katter Called Out At Matildas Semi-Final For His Hat Blocking The View Of Others

    Bob Katter Called Out At Matildas Semi-Final For His Hat Blocking The View Of Others

    It was the match that the entire nation watched. Actually, let me start that again, it was the match the entire nation tried to watch.
    Woman Reveals She And Her Husband Sleep On Different Sides Of The Bed Every Night

    Woman Reveals She And Her Husband Sleep On Different Sides Of The Bed Every Night

    A woman has shocked the internet by revealing that she and her husband sleep on different sides of the bed every night.
    New Research Shows The Mediterranean Lifestyle Will Help You Live Longer

    New Research Shows The Mediterranean Lifestyle Will Help You Live Longer

    I eat pasta 3 times a day so I think I’m going to live forever.