Federation Square Live Site Cancelled For The Rest Of The World Cup

A Victorian government spokesperson told The Age the ban was due to “disappointing behaviour by a small group of people”.

“During the Women’s World Cup Federation Square has hosted 140,000 people – and there have been many memorable scenes with thousands throwing their support behind the Matildas.”

Thousands packed the live site to cheer on Australia, but the experience was dampened by some unruly characters in the crowd.

Police were constantly trying to ensure fans’ safety, but the spectators breached temporary fences multiple times, leading to the decision to abandon the venue as a live site.

More than 50 flares were set off with some thrown into the crowd.

Federation Square Management have confirmed they can no longer offer their venue as a live site due to safety concerns.

Victoria Police expressed disappointment in the crowd’s behaviour, singling out a young group of ‘mainly male youths’ in what proved to be a very ‘challenging night’.

"Overall, it was a challenging night for our members out at Federation Square, where we saw a large, rowdy group of mainly male youths, part of the active supporter groups, discharge and throw a significant number of flares," a Victoria police spokeswoman said.

Police fined four males between 16 and 23.

Fans were expected to gather at Federation Square again on Saturday for the Matildas match against Sweden in a battle to see who will take third place in the World Cup. The Melbourne live site will now be at AAMI Park.