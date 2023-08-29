The Project

Federal MPs To Receive Biggest Pay Rise Of The Last Decade

Federal politicians are set to receive their biggest pay rise in nearly a decade, with every public office to receive a 4 per cent increase.

The decision was confirmed after The Remuneration Tribunal, the body in charge of the parliamentary pay reviews, said they had made 'conservative' increases in the past.

"In conducting its review of remuneration, the Tribunal takes account of economic conditions in Australia, past and projected movements in remuneration in the private and public sectors," The Remuneration Tribunal said in a report.

The move is the first pay rise for senior politicians since 2019.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's salary will increase by over $22,000, from $564,200 to $586,768. 

Opposition leader Peter Dutton's salary will rise from $401,450 to $417,508.

The base salary of a backbench MP will rise from $217,000 to $225,680.

The pay does not include allowances federal politicians receive for work-related travel, accommodation and food, which has also slightly increased.

The wage price index has increased by 3.6 per cent for the average Australian, while the private sector saw a 3.8 per cent increase.

The public sector had a 3.1 per cent rise.

Federal Members will start seeing an increase from September 1. 

