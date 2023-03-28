Federal Government’s Housing Future Fund Is On Shaky Ground

It was a major election promise, but it needs the backing of the Greens and at least two Senate crossbenchers to pass.

“If people think that it’s a great idea to say that they support more investment in social housing, but not back a $10 billion fund that will build more social and affordable housing, then good luck having that argument,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday.

The plan is to $10 billion, then spend the dividends, up to $500 million a year, building 30,000 social and affordable homes in the first five years.

“This dodgy housing bill… I believe is a form of gambling, investing some money and hoping for a return to build public housing, what a joke!” independent senator Lidia Thorpe said.

There are about 640,000 Australians currently in housing stress. By 2041, that number is expected to be 1 million.

“This is a national crisis,” said Housing Minister Julie Collins.

“What you are saying is no, to actually getting homes on the ground for people that need it most.”