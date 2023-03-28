The Project

Federal Government’s Housing Future Fund Is On Shaky Ground

The Federal Government’s flagship $10 billion Housing Future Fund is on shaky ground.

It was a major election promise, but it needs the backing of the Greens and at least two Senate crossbenchers to pass.

“If people think that it’s a great idea to say that they support more investment in social housing, but not back a $10 billion fund that will build more social and affordable housing, then good luck having that argument,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday.

The plan is to $10 billion, then spend the dividends, up to $500 million a year, building 30,000 social and affordable homes in the first five years.

“This dodgy housing bill… I believe is a form of gambling, investing some money and hoping for a return to build public housing, what a joke!” independent senator Lidia Thorpe said.

There are about 640,000 Australians currently in housing stress. By 2041, that number is expected to be 1 million.

“This is a national crisis,” said Housing Minister Julie Collins.

“What you are saying is no, to actually getting homes on the ground for people that need it most.”

    Related Articles

    A heavily-armed 28-year-old ex-student has shot dead three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.
    Megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shown once again why he’s one of the most loved celebrities in the world.
    British vet Dr Ciara Clarke spoke to Mirror UK and explained what tail movements your dog makes and what they mean.
    An Aussie mum named Sarah has received praise from thousands of parents after sharing a photo of the lunchbox she sends her son to school with.