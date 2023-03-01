The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Federal Government Mulling TikTok Ban After America And Canada Block Employees Using Chinese-Owned App

Federal Government Mulling TikTok Ban After America And Canada Block Employees Using Chinese-Owned App

The Australian government is looking to the nation's top security agencies to determine if any actions should be taken against popular social media app TikTok.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the government and security agencies are aware of the White House's actions, with a new directive giving all US federal agencies 30 days to wipe the app off government devices.

Questions have been raised about the Chinese-owned social media app's surreptitious data collection methods.

Dr Chalmers said the government hasn't yet been advised to take the same action as its US counterparts, but it would act on the recommendations of security agencies.

"We'll take the advice of our national security agencies," he told ABC TV.

"But the advice to us hasn't yet changed."

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil last year ordered her department to investigate how TikTok harvests data following concerns China can access the personal information of Australians.

Ms O'Neil has asked national security agencies to provide a range of options to tackle data collection by social media giants.

China has hit back at the US, saying it firmly opposed the action.

"How unsure of itself can the world's top superpower be to fear a young people's favourite app like that?" foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

"The US has been over-stretching the concept of national security and abusing state power to suppress foreign companies.

"The US government should respect the principles of market economy and fair competition ... and provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies."

Boxer Jake Paul Confuses Fans With His A$368,000 Missing Tattoo
NEXT STORY

Boxer Jake Paul Confuses Fans With His A$368,000 Missing Tattoo

Advertisement

Related Articles

Boxer Jake Paul Confuses Fans With His A$368,000 Missing Tattoo

Boxer Jake Paul Confuses Fans With His A$368,000 Missing Tattoo

Boxing superstar Jake Paul got the world’s first disappearing tattoo. Or did he?
Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Seen Cooking BBQ For 16 Hours To Feed Homeless

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Seen Cooking BBQ For 16 Hours To Feed Homeless

As if Dave Grohl couldn’t be any cooler, the Foo Fighters frontman just spent 16 hours on the BBQ cooking ribs and brisket for 450 homeless people.
We Got Some New Words for 2023, Including Petfluencer & Digital Nomad

We Got Some New Words for 2023, Including Petfluencer & Digital Nomad

If you love dictionaries, if you’re someone who gets excited about adjectives and conjunctions – right now is the most wonderful time of the year; it’s new word addition time!
Venus And Jupiter To Create A Spectacle In The Night Sky, And Appear As If They Are Almost Touching

Venus And Jupiter To Create A Spectacle In The Night Sky, And Appear As If They Are Almost Touching

The two brightest planets in our sky will be treating us to a planetary conjunction, with Jupiter and Venus to appear as if they are almost touching.
Bondi Beach Isn't Australia's Best Beach, According To Best Beaches Of The World List

Bondi Beach Isn't Australia's Best Beach, According To Best Beaches Of The World List

Bondi Beach isn't the best beach in the world or even the best beach in Australia.