Federal Government Launches First Review Of The Reserve Bank Since The 1990s

Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the government will review the RBA insisting it is not an attack, but to ensure Australia has the ‘best’ and most-effective central bank into the future.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the government will launch a review into Australia’s Reserve Bank, for the first time since the 1990s.

He states the review is to ensure "we have the world's best and most-effective central bank"

The review will scrutinise the core objectives of the RBA including what tells the public and who sits on its board.

It has been a difficult period for the RBA, which lowered the cash rate to a record low of 0.1 per cent during the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic but has recently had to chase surging inflation.

Dr Chalmers said the RBA's performance "in meeting its objectives" would also be scrutinised, with the review panel being tasked to explicitly question whether the current inflation target framework is still appropriate.

In a speech supplied to The Australia, Dr Chalmers stated “This review is about renewing and revitalising the RBA, not revolutionising it,”

“Given the tricky terrain we are in, I see this as a really good time to review and rethink the role of our monetary policy framework into the future. To review and rethink – and renew and refine where we need to.

