Federal Government Announces It Supports Minimum Wage Increase

Labor will make its submission to the Fair Work Commission on Thursday before it decides changes to minimum wages and awards during its 2023-24 wage review.

The industrial umpire raised wages by 5.75 per cent in June, citing a combination of low unemployment, falling wages and high inflation.

The government's much-discussed tax cuts are expected to relieve some financial pain when they come into effect in July.

"These tax cuts ... are designed to be in addition to any increase in award and minimum wages granted by the Fair Work Commission," the submission says.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said his government would recommend the Fair Work Commission ensured the real wages of Australia's low-paid workers did not go backwards.

"We don't see cost of living relief as instead of decent wages growth, we want to see decent wages growth on top of the billions of dollars in cost of living relief that the Albanese government is rolling out," he told ABC TV.