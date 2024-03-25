The Project

Federal Government Announces It Supports Minimum Wage Increase

Tax cuts are not a substitute for much-needed wage boosts and Australia's lowest-paid workers cannot have their pay go backwards during a cost-of-living crisis, the treasurer says.

Labor will make its submission to the Fair Work Commission on Thursday before it decides changes to minimum wages and awards during its 2023-24 wage review.

The industrial umpire raised wages by 5.75 per cent in June, citing a combination of low unemployment, falling wages and high inflation.

The government's much-discussed tax cuts are expected to relieve some financial pain when they come into effect in July.

"These tax cuts ... are designed to be in addition to any increase in award and minimum wages granted by the Fair Work Commission," the submission says.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said his government would recommend the Fair Work Commission ensured the real wages of Australia's low-paid workers did not go backwards.

"We don't see cost of living relief as instead of decent wages growth, we want to see decent wages growth on top of the billions of dollars in cost of living relief that the Albanese government is rolling out," he told ABC TV.

    A soon-to-be opened Korean BBQ restaurant in Melbourne has already got tongues wagging because of a sign out the front.
    A KFC restaurant in Dubai has revealed a VIP New Year’s Eve experience that sets diners back up to $900 for dinner with a view of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.
    Young drivers with their own car are at a much higher risk of crashing than those who share the family car.
    P!nk’s Summer Carnival tour smashed the crowd attendance record at Queensland Country Bank Stadium after 65,000 fans attended over two massive nights.
    Federal Labor's primary vote has slipped while the Coalition's has edged up, the latest Newspoll shows.