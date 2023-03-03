The Project

Feather Boa Industry Skyrockets In Australia With Harry Styles On Tour, But Animal Activists Are Concerned

Animal activists have called for consumers to have a greater understanding of the origins of feather boas after a surge in sales was seen during Harry Styles' tour of the country.

British pop sensation Harry Styles is coming to the end of his Aussie tour, leaving fans desperate for a return in the near future.

Known for his vastly different styles over the years, Styles has recently adopted the feather boa to his array of accessories and is leaving an impression on the country.

The feather boa industry has seen its biggest boom in recent times, all thanks to the pop star, with many stores selling out of the fluffy accessory.

"With the arrival of Harry Styles in Australia on his concert tour and World Pride celebrations in swing, searches for feather boas on BIG W's website have increased by 394 per cent, and sales increased by 114 per cent in the past two weeks, with pink proving to be everyone's top pick," a Big W spokesperson said.

With the industry booming, animal rights activists are urging consumers to have a greater awareness of the feather boa industry and its origins.

Speaking to the ABC, the Humane Society International animal welfare campaigner, Georgie Dolphin, explained that many boa feathers are sourced from countries with inadequate animal protection regulations.

"Some of the countries even engage in a practice where live plucking is carried out," she said.

"We don't want people inadvertently supporting animal cruelty when they don't realise that they even are, so if you are aware, it will help with purchasing decisions," Ms Dolphin said.

"We definitely suggest partying with non-animal products for any boa experiences."

