Fears That Many Aussies Will Be Re-Infected With COVID-19 As New Sub-Variant Spreads

Millions of people are due for their coronavirus boosters and are now being told to act quickly, as new research shows BA.5 is overtaking BA.2 as the prevalent variant in the state.

“At present, it looks like this will drive a rise in infections similar to what we saw with the BA.2 wave, Associate Professor James Wood, a mathematician at UNSW’s School of Public Health and Community Medicine, told the Age.

The latest data shows that at least 11,000 people have been infected by COVID-19 more than once but its likely to be higher.

There are fears that that number will increase as BA.5 spreads.

University of Melbourne Professor James McCaw says “This will inevitably increase hospitalisations, although I anticipate muted clinical impacts as protection against severe outcomes should be more robust.”