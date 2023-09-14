Fears Libya Flooding Death Roll Could Rise To 20,000

Storm Daniel caused the collapse of two dams on Sunday night, resulting in torrential flood waters ravaging the coastal Libyan city of Derna and wiping out entire neighbourhoods.

Rescue workers are appealing for more body bags as residents search for the bodies of their relatives, some of which have already been swept out to sea.

International aid has started to arrive, but the destruction of major roads and bridges is hampering the relief effort.

The country is divided between two governments, further complicating rescue efforts.

As more images of the devastation are released, it is feared the death toll could surge to 20,000.