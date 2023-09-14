The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Fears Libya Flooding Death Roll Could Rise To 20,000

Fears Libya Flooding Death Roll Could Rise To 20,000

The death toll from catastrophic flash flooding in Libya has topped 5, 000, as search and rescue teams continue to work tirelessly to recover bodies.

Storm Daniel caused the collapse of two dams on Sunday night, resulting in torrential flood waters ravaging the coastal Libyan city of Derna and wiping out entire neighbourhoods. 

Rescue workers are appealing for more body bags as residents search for the bodies of their relatives, some of which have already been swept out to sea. 

International aid has started to arrive, but the destruction of major roads and bridges is hampering the relief effort.

The country is divided between two governments, further complicating rescue efforts. 

As more images of the devastation are released, it is feared the death toll could surge to 20,000.

Latest Climate Warning Sounds Alarm For Earth's Near Future
NEXT STORY

Latest Climate Warning Sounds Alarm For Earth's Near Future

Advertisement

Related Articles

Latest Climate Warning Sounds Alarm For Earth's Near Future

Latest Climate Warning Sounds Alarm For Earth's Near Future

The Northern Hemisphere has just endured its hottest-ever August, overtaking the previous record holder of July.
Experts Reveal That Wearing Socks To Bed Isn’t That Great For You

Experts Reveal That Wearing Socks To Bed Isn’t That Great For You

Experts warn that wearing socks to bed can put you at a higher risk of infection.
Experts Warn Having Pets May Actually Be Detrimental To The Animals Wellbeing

Experts Warn Having Pets May Actually Be Detrimental To The Animals Wellbeing

Experts warn that household pets have less freedom than ever, turning pet ownership into an ethical dilemma.
Australian Man Covers Parents' Kitchen In Nutella

Australian Man Covers Parents' Kitchen In Nutella

One Australian man has sent the internet into a tizzy by covering his parents' kitchen in Nutella.
Coca-Cola Launches New Flavour In Australia That Was Co-Created By AI

Coca-Cola Launches New Flavour In Australia That Was Co-Created By AI

Coca-Cola Australia has launched a brand new flavour that has been part-created by AI.