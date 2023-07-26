Fears Gulf Stream Could Collapse As Soon As 2025 Causing Climate Disaster

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, is like a complex deep-sea conveyor belt transporting warm salty water from the tropics to the North Atlantic and sending colder water south along the ocean floor.

Physical Oceanographer Edward Doddridge spoke to The Project about the new research.

“Research suggests melting of ice on Greenland might slow down the AMOC over the coming decades and centuries,” he said.

“A recent paper suggests the slowdown might happen sooner.”

The current is one of our most vulnerable tipping points when it comes to climate change, meaning if it were to stop abruptly and irreversibly, we could be looking at catastrophic consequences.

The AMOC helps move heat around the world, meaning the climate of North America and Europe could cool dramatically if the heat in the ocean isn’t transported northwards to those regions.

Researchers warn at the current rate of rising global temperatures and melting ice caps; the AMOC could collapse as soon as 2025.

The new analysis is at odds with the UN climate body’s advice that the AMOC isn’t likely to fully collapse this century.