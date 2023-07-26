The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Fears Gulf Stream Could Collapse As Soon As 2025 Causing Climate Disaster

Fears Gulf Stream Could Collapse As Soon As 2025 Causing Climate Disaster

New research out of Copenhagen suggests we could be on the cusp of a major climate shift due to changes in the Atlantic Ocean currents.

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, is like a complex deep-sea conveyor belt transporting warm salty water from the tropics to the North Atlantic and sending colder water south along the ocean floor.

Physical Oceanographer Edward Doddridge spoke to The Project about the new research.

“Research suggests melting of ice on Greenland might slow down the AMOC over the coming decades and centuries,” he said. 

“A recent paper suggests the slowdown might happen sooner.”

The current is one of our most vulnerable tipping points when it comes to climate change, meaning if it were to stop abruptly and irreversibly, we could be looking at catastrophic consequences. 

The AMOC helps move heat around the world, meaning the climate of North America and Europe could cool dramatically if the heat in the ocean isn’t transported northwards to those regions.

Researchers warn at the current rate of rising global temperatures and melting ice caps; the AMOC could collapse as soon as 2025.

The new analysis is at odds with the UN climate body’s advice that the AMOC isn’t likely to fully collapse this century.

The Matildas Lose Mary Fowler Ahead Of Nigeria Game Due To Concussion
NEXT STORY

The Matildas Lose Mary Fowler Ahead Of Nigeria Game Due To Concussion

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Matildas Lose Mary Fowler Ahead Of Nigeria Game Due To Concussion

The Matildas Lose Mary Fowler Ahead Of Nigeria Game Due To Concussion

The Matildas’ star forward Mary Fowler has been ruled out of their second World Cup match against Nigeria after sustaining a concussion.
Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Gives Rousing Speech Amid US Actors Strikes

Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Gives Rousing Speech Amid US Actors Strikes

The writer and actor strikes in the US have shown no sign of abating, and the actors have brought out a big, scary gun to speak on their behalf. The most powerful drug producer in New Mexico… Heisenberg.
Barbie Marketing Reaches New Heights In Dubai With Huge Doll

Barbie Marketing Reaches New Heights In Dubai With Huge Doll

A CGI video of an enormous 3D Barbie breaking out of her box to pose next to the world's tallest building has taken the internet by storm.
Pair Of Rare Apple Sneakers On Sale For $US50,000 At Auction

Pair Of Rare Apple Sneakers On Sale For $US50,000 At Auction

A pair of rare Apple trainers from the ‘90s are on sale for $US50,000, and they’re absolutely hideous.
Drake Fan That Threw Her Bra Onstage At Drake Concert Lands Herself Playboy Deal

Drake Fan That Threw Her Bra Onstage At Drake Concert Lands Herself Playboy Deal

One Drake fan became an overnight sensation after she threw her bra on stage, which garnered the attention of Playboy.