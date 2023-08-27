Fears Destructive Varroa Mite Will Spread Nationally After New Hive Infestations Found In NSW

But our entire agricultural industry is sounding the alarm about the spread of the deadly varroa mite, a bee killing parasite; with fears Australia’s status as one of the last countries free from lethal pests, is now at risk.

A doomsday scenario for Australian agriculture, a tiny parasite threatening to wipe out our honey bees.The Varroa mite is on the march and has been found in 215 locations.

“When it was first detected last year, we were worried about exactly this situation,” Dr Katja Hogendoorn, a research associate at the University of Adelaide told The Project.

“Varroa mites eat the tissue of bees and larvae, which exposes them to viruses; eventually killing entire bee colonies - you could see a reduction in bee numbers - there’s a huge cost to bee producers from that,” Dr Hodendoorn explained.

The speed of the spread alarming those in the industry and Aussie beekeepers are fearing the worst.

The latest sites include hives at Euroley in the NSW Riverina, and in Euston, on the Murray River, straddling the New South Wales-Victoria border.

Alarmingly, thousands of bee hives have already moved through the infected sites.

There’s a huge knock on effect for agricultural producers. Bees are used to pollinate crops like almonds, canola and apples.If those bees have to be destroyed, those farmers won’t have bees to pollinate their crops.

Authorities are scrambling to set up 10 kilometre eradication zones at infected sites. But it may be too late to stop the Varroa mite.

Beekeeper Matt Blomfield told The Project the repercussions of an out-of-control Varroa mite infestation would be devastating for the beekeeping industry.

“Beekeepers will need to spend a huge amount of money to keep the parasite at bay, the use of miticides and chemicals, it’s going to get some people out of there unfortunately.”

Blomfield explained that a decrease in wild bees would also hurt the average Australian household by causing an increase in grocery costs.

“Right now, the feral bee colonies out here pollinate all of the food crops for free,” he said.

Blomfield said if this were to change, there would be “huge costs increase across the board for our food, unfortunately.”