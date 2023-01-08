The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Fears Cost Of Living Pressures Will Rise As Supermarkets To Start To End Price Freeze Commitments

Fears Cost Of Living Pressures Will Rise As Supermarkets To Start To End Price Freeze Commitments

Cost of living pressures could be about to hit Aussies harder, as policies introduced by the biggest two supermarket chains are set to end.

Both Coles and Woolworths implemented price freezes on hundreds of items in 2022, but Woolworth's freeze has now ended, and Coles will wrap theirs up on January 31.

The items affected include flour, sugar, oats, eggs, cheese, bacon and nappies.

A Woolworths spokesperson said the chain had already reduced the prices of more than 300 ‘summer grocery staples’ to try and ease the consumer pain.

“We know cost-of-living pressures are being felt by Australian families, and throughout 2023 we will continue to work hard to help them save each time they shop with us,” the spokesperson said.

“While the price freeze program has come to an end, we remain focused on maximising value for our customers, and many of the products from the program currently remain at the same low price.’

“We will continue to review each cost increase request from our suppliers on a case-by-case basis, working together to sensitively manage market-wide inflationary pressures.”

Study Finds Drinking Energy Drinks Causes Hair Loss In Men
NEXT STORY

Study Finds Drinking Energy Drinks Causes Hair Loss In Men

Advertisement

Related Articles

Study Finds Drinking Energy Drinks Causes Hair Loss In Men

Study Finds Drinking Energy Drinks Causes Hair Loss In Men

A new study from Tsinghua University in Beijing has found that those who drink large quantities of energy drinks, are at greater risk of suffering from male pattern hair loss.
Mum Defends Her Baby’s Unique Name, Saying She Won’t Change It

Mum Defends Her Baby’s Unique Name, Saying She Won’t Change It

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for defending her baby’s name in a six-second video that has been viewed more than one million times.
Dyson's New Air Purifying Headphones Are Actually Real And About To Go On Sale

Dyson's New Air Purifying Headphones Are Actually Real And About To Go On Sale

Dyson has a new product called 'The Dyson Zone', and it's weird.
Mum Shares Little-Known Pregnancy Side Effect That Saw Her Teeth Rot

Mum Shares Little-Known Pregnancy Side Effect That Saw Her Teeth Rot

A mum on TikTok has shared her little-known side effect of pregnancy after her teeth started decaying.
Novak Djokovic Set To Arrive In Melbourne For The Australian Open A Year After Being Deported

Novak Djokovic Set To Arrive In Melbourne For The Australian Open A Year After Being Deported

Novak Djokovic will return to Melbourne for the Australian Open, a year after his visa was cancelled and the 21-time Grand Slam winner was deported.