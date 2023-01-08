Fears Cost Of Living Pressures Will Rise As Supermarkets To Start To End Price Freeze Commitments

Both Coles and Woolworths implemented price freezes on hundreds of items in 2022, but Woolworth's freeze has now ended, and Coles will wrap theirs up on January 31.

The items affected include flour, sugar, oats, eggs, cheese, bacon and nappies.

A Woolworths spokesperson said the chain had already reduced the prices of more than 300 ‘summer grocery staples’ to try and ease the consumer pain.

“We know cost-of-living pressures are being felt by Australian families, and throughout 2023 we will continue to work hard to help them save each time they shop with us,” the spokesperson said.

“While the price freeze program has come to an end, we remain focused on maximising value for our customers, and many of the products from the program currently remain at the same low price.’

“We will continue to review each cost increase request from our suppliers on a case-by-case basis, working together to sensitively manage market-wide inflationary pressures.”