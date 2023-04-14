The Project

FBI Arrests 21-Year-Old Gamer Over Leaked Pentagon Documents

It’s the biggest U.S. intelligence breach since Edward Snowden, and at the centre of it all was a 21-year-old gamer trying to impress his mates.

Today, the U.S. Justice Department arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira in connection with an investigation into the alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defence information.

Teixeira, a 21-year-old, low-level U.S. Airforce National Guard member, is set to be charged under the espionage act for leaking top-secret Pentagon papers, largely about the Ukraine War, in the most prominent U.S. intelligence breach since Edward Snowden.

The leaked information was shared with Teixeira’s online group, Thug Shaker Central, where under the nickname “OG”, he reportedly led a collective of young men and teenagers bonding over their love of guns, racist memes and video games.

Dubbed ‘The Pentagon Leaks’, the 50-plus documents revealed sensitive details about Ukraine and Russian military positions, and even intel that Vladamir Putin was undergoing chemo treatments.

    

