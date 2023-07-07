Father Refuses To Pay For Daughter’s Wedding Because She Won’t Let Him Walk Her Down The Aisle

The anonymous man has taken to popular ‘Am I The Asshole’ Reddit thread to ask the online community whether he is in the wrong for refusing to pay for his daughter’s wedding.

He commenced the post with, “I'm a 48-year-old man and my 19-year-old daughter has always been an independent thinker. I raised her to be independent and think for herself, which I've always appreciated. However, we recently hit a bit of a snag.”

“She got engaged and decided that she doesn't want me to walk her down the aisle at her wedding. She argues that her mother and I don't ‘own’ her, therefore we have no right to ‘give her away’.

“I feel hurt by this because we never treated her like an object or piece of property, rather we've tried our best to provide her with a wonderful life.”

He explained that he believes her stance to be “extreme” as she won’t budge on the issue, despite extensive discussions on the matter.

“As a response, I told her that if she feels that way, then I won't be paying for her wedding.

“I don't want to come across as controlling or manipulative. It's true, I don't ‘own’ her, I also don't owe her a fully-funded wedding. She can pay for her own wedding if she's insistent on this stance.”

The comments exploded with replies, with many people sharing their thoughts and suggestions on how to approach the issue.

Many believe the man to not be in the wrong here.

“Exactly. You don’t “own her” - why are you paying for a wedding to give away a possession you don’t own. NTA and less financial stress for you!” one person wrote.

“You heard her. She is independent. Independent people deal with their own bills,” another shared.

However, many thought the dad was trying to “blackmail” his daughter into getting what he wants.

“In other words, you own her if she wants your support. She's not allowed to think for herself if you're paying. Translation: Do as I say or I will emotionally and financially blackmail you! You're the a**hole.” one user wrote.

“She said, ‘This is my boundary’ and he said, ‘Well either you let me break your boundary or I take the money back,’ - so it was never a generous gift, it was a bribe to get his own way and it didn't work, so now he's angry,” another said.

“I have always seen paying for a wedding as a gift to the couple. You don’t put conditions on gifts. Your ego is getting the best of you,” another shared.

The father later posted an update saying that he wasn’t trying to make the wedding about himself, he believes her attitude is the problem.

“She's had every opportunity in life so far, and to exclude us from this day is a spit in the face. It's a rejection of everything we've done for her, sacrificed for her, given her. It's selfish.”