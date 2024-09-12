The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Father Of Two Boys Killed In Blue Mountains In ‘Unimaginable Pain’

Father Of Two Boys Killed In Blue Mountains In ‘Unimaginable Pain’

The father of two boys allegedly killed by their mother in the NSW Blue Mountains has remembered his sons as “happy, funny, outgoing boys”.

Nick Smith discovered the bodies of his two sons, Russel, 11 and Ben, nine, at their family home in Faulconbridge on Tuesday.

Police are waiting to question their 42-year-old mother, who was separated from Mr Smith, after she was taken from the scene to hospital with minor injuries.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Smith spoke of the “unimaginable pain and distress” the loss of his two sons has caused.

"Russell and Ben were happy, funny, outgoing boys and were very much loved by their family and friends,” he said.

Mr Smith said his sons loved sports, soccer, the Penrith Panthers, fishing, as well as spending time with friends and their dog Max.

"We cannot understand how our boys have been taken this way and we appreciate the kindness and compassion shown by the community," he said.

"We also ask the media respects our need for privacy at this time and give us the time and space we need to grieve."

With AAP.

Mum requests other parents enforce iPad ban on flight
NEXT STORY

Mum requests other parents enforce iPad ban on flight

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Mum requests other parents enforce iPad ban on flight

    Mum requests other parents enforce iPad ban on flight

    One mum caused a stir by forbidding her young son from using his iPad while on vacation and asking a fellow plane passenger to enforce a similar ban on their daughter.
    Yerin Ha Revealed As Lead Love Interest For Bridgerton Season Four

    Yerin Ha Revealed As Lead Love Interest For Bridgerton Season Four

    Korean-Australian actress Yerin Ha has been cast as Sophie Baek, the lead love interest in the upcoming season of Bridgerton.
    King Charles Giggles After Being Engulfed In Hug By NZ Women’s Rugby Team

    King Charles Giggles After Being Engulfed In Hug By NZ Women’s Rugby Team

    King Charles has found himself in the middle of a team scrum during a reception with the New Zealand women’s rugby team.
    Judge Signs Off On Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Divorce

    Judge Signs Off On Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Divorce

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially divorced, after a judge signed off on a confidential agreement between the two.
    Jon Bon Jovi Helped Talk A Woman Down From A Nashville Bridge

    Jon Bon Jovi Helped Talk A Woman Down From A Nashville Bridge

    US rocker Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville to come back over the railing to safety.