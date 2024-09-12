Father Of Two Boys Killed In Blue Mountains In ‘Unimaginable Pain’

Nick Smith discovered the bodies of his two sons, Russel, 11 and Ben, nine, at their family home in Faulconbridge on Tuesday.

Police are waiting to question their 42-year-old mother, who was separated from Mr Smith, after she was taken from the scene to hospital with minor injuries.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Smith spoke of the “unimaginable pain and distress” the loss of his two sons has caused.

"Russell and Ben were happy, funny, outgoing boys and were very much loved by their family and friends,” he said.

Mr Smith said his sons loved sports, soccer, the Penrith Panthers, fishing, as well as spending time with friends and their dog Max.

"We cannot understand how our boys have been taken this way and we appreciate the kindness and compassion shown by the community," he said.

"We also ask the media respects our need for privacy at this time and give us the time and space we need to grieve."

With AAP.