Father Bob Maguire Dies Aged 88

Father Bob Maguire, known as the “people’s priest”, has died aged 88.

The self-described larrikin dedicated his life to charitable works and earnt a reputation as a candid commentator who wasn't afraid to speak his mind or call out church leaders.

The Catholic priest first became known for his work with disadvantaged people in his South Melbourne parish before regularly appearing in national media.

His charity, The Father Bob Foundation, confirmed his death on Wednesday.

Father Bob was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1989 and was named Victorian of the Year in 2011.

With AAP.

Green Haribo Gummy Bear Flavour Is Apparently Strawberry

