Have you ever heard of the unique sport of rock stacking?

Well, you may be surprised to know that a father and son duo from Sydney, Anthony and Kasper Jucha, are world champions!

Anthony and Kasper won three gold medals and a silver medal at a recent earth art festival in Texas.

Anthony set a new world record in the 'quantity category'. Kasper, however, was the star of the festival, beating everyone, including his dad, to win the 'balance category'.

