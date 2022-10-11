Fat Bear Week Marred By Incredible Cheating Scandal

There are some electoral processes that must be preserved at all costs to ensure that citizens maintain faith in their democratic institutions and prevent them from storming government buildings around the world.

These critical electoral processes include federal and state elections, Miss Universe contests, best pie competitions in regional towns and, of course, voting for Fat Bear Week.

If you haven’t heard of Fat Bear Week, let us first assure you that this has nothing to do with body-shaming men at Mardi Gras.

Instead, it has everything to do with actual fat bears preparing for hibernation in an annual tournament run by the Katmai National Park in the US that is ostensibly about raising awareness for wildlife conservation but is more ostensibly about celebrating plus-sized bears.

Every year, the public votes on which fat bear they like the most in a single-elimination tournament. It’s kind of like the Australian Open except there are bears instead of tennis players; instead of them playing tennis, they bulk up for the winter. Also, instead of being in Australia, it’s in Alaska. Come to think of it; the whole thing is very different to the Australian Open.

The process for voting is an online ballot box, which has sadly been compromised by spambots.

Where these spam bots came from is still unclear. Was it Russia? Was it China? Was it the same teenager who probably hacked Optus? We simply don’t know yet. What we do know is that the hack was confirmed by the park on Twitter.

“Like bears stuff their face with fish, our ballot box, too, has been stuffed,” the Katmai National Park’s official account tweeted out. It’s a great pun, but we also would’ve expected them to at least add something like: “we cannot bear this news” or “these are the bear facts.”

In a matchup between contestants 435 and 747 (the bears are allocated numbers for the tournament much like Squid Game) the tournament organiser noticed some irregularities in the votes.

Even though 747 had been leading the vote count all day, all of a sudden, officials noticed that 435 had received 9000 votes in a short period of time to seize the lead.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that a bunch of fake email addresses from several IP addresses had been used to skew the results, destroying any semblance of integrity and possibly triggering another insurrection at the US Capitol if the matter wasn’t dealt with immediately.

Fortunately, officials responded quickly to protect the voting system and the very principles that free democratic societies hold dear. Officials have now added captcha puzzles to the voting system to confirm a voter’s humanity before they cast their vote.

This is a good start, but there are concerns that it might not go far enough. Surely people should have to present a photo ID when casting their votes and register on a national database to ensure the system’s integrity is maintained.

Anything less would threaten the perception of fairness that is so important to western democracy; just ask Donald Trump.

Some might say that the purpose of the vote isn’t really about finding a winner but more about raising awareness about the importance of conservation and educating people about these majestic creatures.

But those people are wrong. The sole purpose of this tournament is to vote on the fattest bear, and anyone who threatens that must be immediately investigated by the FBI and placed on trial for treason. Anything less would threaten the very bedrock of society.