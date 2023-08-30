The Project

Fashion Fans Divided Over Crocs' New ‘Creels'

Fans of fashion are divided after Crocs posted a video to their social media accounts of new shoes that they've nicknamed 'Creels'.

The video features a woman looking shocked and stunned as she picks up a pair of heeled shoes and puts them on.

"I saw Lil Nas rocking these in an advert, and I was like, I have to get 'em. I love them so much," she says in the clip. 

The caption asks a simple question.

"When are you adding the Creels to your cart?", it says. 

Starting at $129.99 AUD, the official name of the shoe is the 'Siren Clog' and it features a 3.6 inch heel height, moulded TPU heel cup and sleek appearance. 

The product description on the Crocs website reveals all the information you need to know about the shoe.

"No one can resist the Siren. Indulgent, alluring and uncompromising, this silhouette is ready for a night out. This true high-heel style brings a feminine spin to the Classic with comfort that keeps you on your feet through the wee hours. With all the opportunities for personalisation and embellishments galore, the Siren keeps the vibe alive from sunset to sunrise."

It's no surprise that the combination of the original crocodile with an additional heel has caused mixed opinions among fashionistas.

Some fans couldn't get enough of the unique style.

"I love these. Never been a fan of Crocs. May change my mind," one TikTok user wrote.

However, some others were not as impressed.

"I don't get the hype. It's the ugliest shoe that existed," another TikTok user said. 

