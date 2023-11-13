The Project

Fashion Brand Dior Sparks Backlash After Launching Perfume For Babies

Fashion brand Dior has sparked a backlash over its new product after it launched a ‘scented water’ aimed at babies that retails for $361.

The French fashion brand first introduced its ‘baby care line’ in 1970 but discontinued it; with new Perfume Creative Director Francis Kurkdijan joining the business, they are revisiting this area.

“Christian Dior evoked his childhood many times as a very happy and joyful period of his life,” Mr Kurkdijan said.

“The scent and the baby care line were discontinued, and I was eager to bring it back to life as a tribute.”

The scented water promises notes of ‘pear, wild rose and white musks’ and is designed to be spritzed on their neck or sprayed in their nursery.

