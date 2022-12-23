The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Farting Baby Steals The Limelight On BBC Breakfast Show

Farting Baby Steals The Limelight On BBC Breakfast Show

Breakfast television has the tendency for being slightly dull, however, one baby has made international news by discovering how to make it engaging. The key is hot air.

‘BBC Breakfast’ presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt were stunned as a tiny infant shamelessly farted loudly throughout a live interview.

The adorable culprit, Heidi Jefferson-Loveday, was on the program with her parents, James and Bethany, who were being interviewed about their heartwarming story where they both overcame cancer. Heidi, who people would have picked as the least likely to contribute, proved everyone wrong by using her impressive trumpet bum to remind everyone she was there.

Presenter Munchetty introduced the couple and their ‘miracle’ baby to her audience, only to be interrupted by a comically timed fart. Acknowledging there was no way the microphones didn’t pick it up, Stayt stated, “I did hear that! It was a welcome to BBC Breakfast, that’s what it was.”

However, this welcome was long-winded. As Munchetty detailed just how miraculous this gassy baby is, Heidi continued to let them rip.

Before Heidi was conceived, James was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which put his fertility at risk. Incredibly, Bethany fell pregnant with Heidi, however, when she was only 21 weeks pregnant, she was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

When Heidi was born, both her parents were battling cancer. Fortunately, both parents are in remission now.

We all celebrate differently, and it seems Heidi does by farting her little heart out.

What an absolute legend.

FIFA To Investigate How ‘Salt Bae’ Ended Up With The World Cup Trophy
NEXT STORY

FIFA To Investigate How ‘Salt Bae’ Ended Up With The World Cup Trophy

Advertisement

Related Articles

FIFA To Investigate How ‘Salt Bae’ Ended Up With The World Cup Trophy

FIFA To Investigate How ‘Salt Bae’ Ended Up With The World Cup Trophy

Chef and influencer Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gökçe, sparked controversy after making his way onto the pitch and holding the trophy after the World Cup Final.
Turns Out We've Been Using Gift Bags Wrong, So Here's The Correct Way

Turns Out We've Been Using Gift Bags Wrong, So Here's The Correct Way

Do you hand gifts to people in a gift bag without closing it properly? Well, you're not alone because it turns out most of us have been using gift bags incorrectly. So save yourself some wrapping paper and use 'em properly.
US Woman Divides Opinion After Revealing She Cuts Off Broccoli Stems To Save Cash

US Woman Divides Opinion After Revealing She Cuts Off Broccoli Stems To Save Cash

A woman in the US has divided the internet with a sneaky money-saving trick that many say is stealing, while others praise the ingenuity. 
King Charles Announces New Titles For Senior Family Members

King Charles Announces New Titles For Senior Family Members

King Charles III has announced new roles for Prince William, Catherine and Queen Consort Camilla.
Italian Museum Director Urges Staff To Stop Putting Exclamation Marks In Emails

Italian Museum Director Urges Staff To Stop Putting Exclamation Marks In Emails

Rules of engagement? Nope, rules of email. The director of Uffizi gallery has had enough of poor punctuation in emails and decided to remind his staff of so-called proper email etiquette.