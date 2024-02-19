The Project

Farting Allegations Causes Drama In World Of Darts

Darts champ Darren Webster has accused his opponent Ron Meulenkamp of intentionally farting to throw him off his game.

During their match at the MODUS Super Series, Webster took on Dutchman Meulankamp in a best-of-seven legs match.

The Englishman was in the lead 3-0 before he ended up losing 4-3.

After Meulenkamp scored the win, Webster can be seen shaking his head and storming off without shaking hands with his opponent.

Webster then accused Meulenkamp of “stinking up the stage” with his farts.

He later took to social media to address the incident, saying, “Well when you play a guy who farts and stinks the stage out and denies it then kick you when [you’re] playing the stall every throw because they are s*** good luck for the future but I'm not interested in rant over.”

This is not the first time darts have been the subject of a farting scandal.

In 2018, Wesley Harms claimed there was a ‘fragrant smell’ during his Grand Slam of Darts face-off against two-time champion Gary Anderson.

Anderson defended himself by saying, "If the boy thinks I've farted he's 1010% wrong. I swear on my children's lives that it was not my fault."

