Farmers Warn That Hawaiian Pizzas May Become More Expensive As Pineapple Shortage Set To Hit Australia

Queensland pineapple farmers say the less-than-ideal conditions have delayed pineapple crops that would usually have been harvested in April.

While they'll be plenty of pineapples to go around this summer, farmers are warning Aussies that this delay will lead to an undersupply over the next 12-18 months.

So if you're a pineapple-on-pizza person - this summer is your chance to go ham!

Growers across the state are working together to ensure the pineapple supply is evenly spread out.

However, Spongebob Squarepants will most likely still be facing eviction from his pineapple under the sea.

While pineapple growers are preparing for the short supply expected next year, they're still harvesting the strong yields experienced earlier this year.

So forget hot girl summer; this year, it's juicy pineapple summer.

To make the most of the oversupply, Australians are being urged to once again embrace "spooky pines" for Halloween this month.

The campaign was launched last year as an Aussie alternative to the North American tradition of carving pumpkins for Halloween.

Pure Gold Pineapples general manager Anthony Dobson told ABC, "It's a great opportunity for Aussies to get on board the Halloween trend, carve yourself a pineapple, there's no waste, get the beautiful yield of fruit out of the middle of it and decorate the shell, pop a little tea light in it."