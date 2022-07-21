The Project

Farmers Call For The Government To Be Proactive Amid Foot & Mouth Disease Scare

Foot and mouth viral fragments have been detected in Australia in meat products and entering the country from Indonesia and China, ratcheting up fears the disease could decimate the nation’s livestock industry.

Australia has been free of foot and mouth disease for over a century but just one positive case of foot and mouth could shut the $27 billion livestock export trade down for months or even years. 

The federal government has estimated the total cost of a major outbreak at $80 billion.

Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano has called for a total ban on passengers bringing food into Australia on international flights.

Gemano states the federal government’s biosecurity team was “too short-staffed to check all edible products brought in by passengers”. 

Indonesia implores Australia not to panic, despite a shortage of foot and mouth vaccines and a shortage of personnel able to administer the shots to livestock as Australia’s northern neighbour battles its first outbreak of the virus in decades.

Pork products on sale in Melbourne’s CBD were discovered during a routine inspection to carry viral fragments of both foot and mouth disease and African swine fever – another livestock disease Australia has managed to keep out.

However officials state all products linked to the infected livestock have now been seized. 

