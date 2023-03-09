Fare-Free Day Is On The Cards For Commuters After Sydney Train Chaos

The rail network's digital radio system that controls communication between trains and the rail operations centre failed at 2.45pm on Wednesday.

The breakdown stranded 250,000 commuters trying to get home at the end of the work day, causing a ripple effect across the city's transport system as buses quickly filled up.

Every Sydney train was parked for 90 minutes, awaiting instructions before getting the all-clear just after 4 pm.

"I'm really sorry for the inconvenience that many faced yesterday," the premier told reporters on Thursday.

Perrottet has flagged a fare-free day may be instituted to apologise to commuters for the chaos.

"I've made it very clear to the secretary of the department that my expectation is ... there is a fare-free day to make up, in some way, for what occurred," the Premier said.

Commuters were stuck for up to 90 minutes on trains and platforms as buses were unable to pick up all the slack.

Some people were forced to pay exorbitant fares for ride-share services, which were charging a premium as demand soared.

AAP with The Project