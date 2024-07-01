Far-Right Wins First Round Of French Election

However, the final result will depend on days of horsetrading before next week's run-off.

Exit polls from Ipsos, Ifop, OpinionWay, and Elabe showed the RN winning around 34 percent of the vote. This is a huge setback for President Emmanuel Macron, who had called the snap election after his ticket was trounced by the RN in European Parliament elections earlier this month.

The RN's share of the vote was comfortably ahead of leftist and centrist rivals, including Macron's Together alliance, whose bloc was seen winning 20.5 per cent-23 per cent. The New Popular Front (NFP), a hastily assembled left-wing coalition, was projected to win around 29 per cent of the vote, the exit polls showed.

The exit polls were in line with opinion surveys ahead of the election and were met with jubilation by Le Pen's supporters. However, they provided little clarity on whether the anti-immigrant, eurosceptic RN will be able to form a government to "cohabit" with the pro-EU Macron after next Sunday's run-off.

A longtime pariah for many in France, the RN is now closer to power than it has ever been. Le Pen has sought to clean up the image of a party known for racism and antisemitism, a tactic that has worked amid voter anger at Macron, the high cost of living and growing concerns over immigration.

The RN's chances of winning power next week will depend on the political dealmaking made by its rivals over the coming days. In the past, centre-right and centre-left parties have teamed up to keep the RN from power, but that dynamic, known as the "republican front," is less certain than ever.

Macron called on voters to rally behind candidates who are "clearly Republican and democratic", which, based on his recent declarations, would exclude candidates from the RN and from the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party.

